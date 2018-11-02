Collaboration between several RCMP units led to four arrests and the recovery of stolen property.

On Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 the Central Alberta District CrimeReduction Unit (CAD CRU) was tipped off by Leduc RCMP about a commercial break-and-enter that happened the previous morning.

After discussions with Leduc RCMP CRU and drug sections, they were able to link information from that break-in to arrests made in connection with a stolen vehicle.

A search warrant was executed on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 at a home on Songhurst Place in Leduc where officers found a stolen generator, tools, car parts, a stolen Polaris ATV and seismic recording equipment. Evidence of false identification production was also seized. Police say the value of the stolen property is well over $50,000.

Four people were arrested at the home without issue.

Tianna Marie White, 26, Keegan Isaac Westlin, 23, Kayl McCoy, 25, and Brian Austin Wurtz, 19, are facing numerous charges in relation to the incidents.

All are scheduled to appear in court next week.