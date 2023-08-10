56 cats removed from central Edmonton home: city

Fifty-six cats were seized from a home in central Edmonton on Wednesday, the city says.

Edmonton's Animal Protection Team was called to the home at 112 Avenue and 90 Street on Wednesday.

The team found "alarmingly high" levels of ammonia in the house, so Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, police, and EMS were called to help set up ventilation while the animals were removed.

Emergency crews rescued 56 cats from a home in central Edmonton on Aug. 9, 2023. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)

"This collaborative effort was essential in mitigating the hazardous ammonia levels, ensuring a safe environment for both the animals and the personnel involved in the rescue operation," Chris Webster of the City of Edmonton wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton.

"Some of these felines were found to be in distressing medical conditions, underscoring the importance of timely intervention."

The cats were taken to the Animal Care and Control Centre.