6 highlights from the Alberta spring sitting
After 14 weeks of questions, debates and public backlash, the spring sitting of the Alberta Legislature wrapped up Wednesday.
Here's what happened.
21 new bills
Twenty-one new bills were introduced, and 13 were passed.
Legislation focused on overhauling Alberta's health-care system, creating a Crown corporation to research mental health and addiction, and redefining the province's relationships with federal and municipal governments.
- 'So damn undemocratic': Edmonton mayor reacts to legislation granting province power to fire councillors or veto local bylaws
- Alberta UCP facing growing pushback following introduction of municipalities bill
Among the more contentious pieces of legislation passed were The Provincial Priorities Act (Bill 18) and The Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act (Bill 20), both of which grant the province more authority to intervene in municipal affairs and strike down deals made between Alberta entities and the federal government.
New election date
Provincial elections will now be held in October after The Emergency Statutes Amendment Act was passed.
Premier Danielle Smith said the legislation will prevent ministers from having to navigate an election during natural disasters, which are more common in the spring and summer months.
Alberta's next election will now be Oct. 18, 2027.
Limited debate
According to the Alberta NDP, the average time for debate on a bill has dropped to half of what it was under UCP predecessor Jason Kenney.
Over the NDP's four years in power, the special time limit was invoked four times. From 2019 to date, it has been used 54 times.
Eighteen of those times were in this spring's session, drawing ire from the Opposition New Democrats.
Local elections
Edmontonians and Calgarians will see political parties added to municipal ballots during the next election as part of Bill 20.
Despite multiple surveys showing the majority of Albertans are against the idea, a pilot project will be launched in the province's two largest cities for the next election.
- Municipal leaders say Bill 20 set to make local politics 'unrecognizable' despite changes tabled Thursday
-
Municipal political party forms in Edmonton as politicians continue Bill 20 debate
Other changes to local politics included in the bill are the banning of electronic tabulators and the reintroduction of union and corporate political donations.
No tax cut
While the province is calling the sitting a successful one, political analyst John Brennan said a major piece of policy was missing.
"Danielle Smith made the tax cut promise on May 1, 2023," Brennan said. "She said, 'Because Albertans need the help now.'
"Well, here we are a year and a day later, and we still don't have the income tax cut."
When the 2024 budget was introduced, the province said it couldn't afford the promised tax cut; instead, the two-point reduction would be phased in starting in 2026.
- Smith vows UCP will win Alberta general election and tackle the affordability crisis
- Alberta delays income tax cut, introduces electric vehicle tax
Brennan said it's not a question of affordability, as more than $5.2 billion in surplus dollars was spent on repaying debt and putting cash into the Heritage Savings Trust Fund.
"They could have brought in the income tax cut, they chose not to," Brennan said. "To govern is to choose, they made that decision."
Government house leader Joseph Schow said he's proud of what the government has done, saying this session was spent "fulfilling multiple platform commitments and fulfilling the strong mandate received by Albertans."
Rate of Last Resort
Under the Utilities Affordability Statutes Amendment Act, Alberta's Regulated Rate Option will be renamed the Rate of Last Resort.
In addition, default electricity rates will be set for each provider every two years.
The province said the legislation will reduce rates for Albertans who can't sign a competitive electricity contract or have limited providers.
Affordability measures
Brennan said recent surveys show inflation and costs of living are top issues for Albertans. He's surprised, he said, the province hasn't faced greater backlash over the lack of affordability measures introduced.
"I thought they would pay somewhat of a political price for that because that's something people voted on, that's something people remember," Brennan said. "It amazes me that Albertans haven't held them to account on that."
Schow dismissed questions Thursday about affordability measures, or lack thereof, passed in the spring sitting.
"The legislation we introduced over the last 14 weeks was what we felt needed to go through this time," Schow said. "Affordability is always top of mind. We are continuing to look after that, and there could be legislation in the future, but we'll deal with that as it comes."
The fall session is expected to begin Oct. 28.
With files from CTV News Edmointon's Chelan Skulski and The Canadian Press
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
Can Trump come to Canada now that he's a convicted felon?
A Canadian immigration lawyer says now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, he is technically barred from crossing the border into Canada.
Montreal tech billionaire charged with several sex offences
Robert Miller was charged Thursday with several sexual assault charges after Montreal police reopened an investigation into the tech billionaire.
Police: 3 killed, including suspected gunman, in Minneapolis shooting
Three people, including the suspected gunman, are dead after a shooting Thursday at a Minneapolis apartment complex, police said.
'Why didn't they stop?' Mom asks of driver in hit-and-run crash that killed son
The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run in Edmonton is begging the driver to come forward.
The northern lights are returning to night skies across Canada this Friday
If you missed the brilliant displays of the aurora borealis over North America on May 10, you may have another chance to see them on Friday night.
A pair enjoyed pricey meals and bolted when it was time to pay. Their dine and dash ended in jail
A Welsh couple who dined out on pricey meals and bolted when the bill came is now paying the price, behind bars.
$400K in damages for B.C. woman who had unnecessary mastectomy was 'inordinately high,' court finds
A jury's award of $400,000 to a woman who had a mastectomy after being misdiagnosed with breast cancer has been substantially reduced by B.C.'s highest court, which found the damages were "wholly disproportionate."
