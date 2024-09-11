EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 75-year-old man killed in St. Albert crosswalk

    The intersection at Liberton Drive and Lennox Drive in St. Albert can be seen in June 2024. (Photo: Google Street View) The intersection at Liberton Drive and Lennox Drive in St. Albert can be seen in June 2024. (Photo: Google Street View)
    Share

    A man is dead after being hit by a car in St. Albert on Tuesday.

    RCMP said the 75-year-old man was crossing the street at the intersection of Lennox Drive and Liberton Drive at around 1:20 p.m. when he was hit.

    The driver, in a Honda Accord, was heading south on Liberton drive when he hit the man, who was heading east through the crosswalk.

    The man was taken to hospital where he died. RCMP said the driver stayed at the scene.

    Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or local police.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Carnival cruise ship collides with iceberg

    The words 'Titanic moment' are possibly the last thing you want to hear on a boat – but that was the phrase used by one passenger on board the Carnival Spirit cruise ship last week, after the vessel unexpectedly struck an iceberg.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News