75-year-old man killed in St. Albert crosswalk

A man is dead after being hit by a car in St. Albert on Tuesday.

RCMP said the 75-year-old man was crossing the street at the intersection of Lennox Drive and Liberton Drive at around 1:20 p.m. when he was hit.

The driver, in a Honda Accord, was heading south on Liberton drive when he hit the man, who was heading east through the crosswalk.

The man was taken to hospital where he died. RCMP said the driver stayed at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or local police.