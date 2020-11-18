EDMONTON -- Four stores in St. Albert and Edmonton are reporting new staff cases of COVID-19.

Sobeys posted the information on its corporate website.

One employee at the Safeway at 395 St. Albert Trail in St. Albert reported a positive test result on Nov. 17. The person was last at the store on Nov. 11.

Two employees at another Safeway location in St. Albert, at 300, 2 Hebert Road, also tested positive.

The employees were last at work on Nov. 7 and 10.

The St. Albert Sobeys store at 392 St. Albert Trail also reported one positive employee case. That person was last at work on Nov. 7.

In Edmonton, an employee at a Safeway Gas Bar tested positive. The employee was last at work at 11410 104 Ave. on Nov. 9.

Alberta Health reported 773 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths on Nov. 17.