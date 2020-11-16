EDMONTON -- Stores in Edmonton, St. Albert and Spruce Grove have reported new staff COVID-19 cases.

Loblaws Companies Limited confirmed a number of cases on its website.

Two employee cases were reported at a Shoppers Drug Mart in St. Albert on Nov. 14. The two people were last at work at 140 St. Albert Trail on Nov. 3 and Nov. 10.

One employee at the Real Canadian Liquor Store at 10030 171 St. in Edmonton tested positive. The case was reported on Nov. 15 and the employee was last at work on Nov. 8.

One employee at the Real Canadian Superstore at 4821 Calgary Trail who was last at work on Nov. 11 tested positive.

Four Real Canadian Superstore locations in the capital region reported new cases on Nov. 16:

One employee at 1155 Windermere Way who was last at work on Nov. 10

One employee at 9711 23rd Ave. who was last at work on Nov. 9.

Three employees at 4950 137 Ave. who were last at work on Nov. 7, 8 and 10.

One employee at 110 Jennifer Heil Way in Spruce Grove who was last at work on Nov. 11.

Sobeys reported new cases on its website on Nov. 14.

One employee at the Safeway store at 5821 Terrace Road tested positive. The person was last at work on Nov. 7.

One employee at the Sobeys store at 15367 Castledowns Road who was last at work on Nov. 14 also tested positive.

RONA confirmed on case at its southside location on Nov. 15.

One employee at the store at 9115 51 Ave. has tested positive. The person last worked on Nov. 10 and the store was cleaned extensively before reopening to customers.