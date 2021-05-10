EDMONTON -- Officials are investigating a house fire in Edmonton’s west end.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to calls of a fire near 172 Street and Woodstock Road just after 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Crews doused the flames in 10 minutes.

An 80-year-old resident of the home suffered smoke inhalation related injuries and was transported to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, fire officials said.