EDMONTON -- November 2020 in Edmonton will go down as a month with temperatures and precipitation right around average.

But, sometimes statistics don't tell the true story. This past month was characterized by some sizeable swings in temperature and the most snow on the ground at month's end since 2006.

Let's look at temperatures first:

November 2020 had an average high of 0.7 C and an average low of -8.1 C.

The long-term averages are 0.0 and -8.2 C.

But, here's how we got to there in Nov 2020:

The first week had an average high of 9 C.

The middle two weeks had an average high of -4 C.

Then, we warmed up and closed the month with a final six days that had an average high of 2 C.

We don't have any measured snowfall stats for the Blatchford weather station in Nov 2020. But, we do have moisture-equivalent precipitation and snow depth.

So, let's use those to look at precipitation for the month.

22.5 mm in 2020 is slightly higher than the average of 18 mm.

BUT, average snow depth at the end of November is only 7 cm. This year, we have 19 cm on the ground.

That's the most snow since 2006, when the end of November had a snow depth of 23 cm.