EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services announced Tuesday that it would be reducing scheduled surgery activity by 30 per cent in Edmonton, Calgary and the North zone for the next two weeks.

The change comes as COVID-19 case numbers across the province are rising.

“These changes will allow our hospitals to expand inpatient beds if necessary and create more capacity for COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization,” AHS announced on Twitter.

At the province’s Tuesday COVID-19 update, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said, “We have an unprecedented risk of transmission across the province right now.”

“We all need to take this virus seriously to bend the curve, including getting a vaccine as soon as we are eligible.”

According to AHS, some non-urgent procedures and ambulatory appointments will also be postponed. The announcement said that affected patients would be contacted.