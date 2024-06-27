'Airbnb for dog parks': App allows dog owners to rent a backyard by the hour

An app is connecting Edmonton dog owners with people who own properties large enough to let them off the leash.

"Sniffspot is Airbnb for dog parks," the company's CEO, David Adams, told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday. "Anyone that has land can share their land for rent by the hour by dog owners that need space to play privately."

Brenda MacMillan says she decided to rent out her Strathcona County property after years of owning, babysitting, and fostering dogs.

"Sniffspot came up on my Facebook and I dialled in. It was so easy. And I didn't even know I'd done it until I got a reservation. And now I get to watch all these dogs run around and enjoy my yard," she said.

"I don't have a pet of my own anymore for the first time in 64 years, so I'm really enjoying it."

Fiona Quest, one of MacMillan's Sniffspot clients has used MacMillan as a dog sitter for her nine-year-old Newfoundland Dog Roman in the past.

"He loves coming out to see Brenda here. He loves the property. He loves the fact that he can run around free," Quest said.

"I think it is a wonderful opportunity, especially for those people that have dogs that are a little timid or are not used to being with other dogs or have maybe had a reactive issue. "They've maybe been ruled by a dog at a dog park and they develop fear. So this is a place where those dogs can continue to sniff and get the stimulation they need."

Veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Marshall says it's a great opportunity for dogs who might be uncomfortable socializing with other canines.

"We have really beautiful and massive dog parks in the Edmonton area. But they can be a little bit overwhelming for some dogs. So it's really nice to be able to provide a more specific experience for your own pet or to go maybe with a friend and their dog," she told CTV News Edmonton.

But like anything on the internet, she warned: buyer beware. She urges pet owners to thoroughly check the yard before letting dogs off the leash.

"You're looking for things that might be sharp. I've seen a number of cuts over the years on things like eavesdropping that you might not expect. So even like a downspout, if they're gonna run by that or tumble by it could be a source for a little laceration," she said.

"You're going to want to look for plants that you're uncomfortable with. There are so many identification apps now that [you can use] if you're not sure what something is."

And if you're renting a Sniffspot out of the city, she says there are additional things to take into consideration.

"You need to assess what is [your dog's] recall if they are off leash, and if it's not fenced, are they going to come back? If they do spot something that they're not used to like a deer, are they going to take off and you're going to have to chase them through the bush?"

Sniffspot started in 2018 and has hosts throughout Canada and the United States.

Hosts are covered by a $2 million liability policy.

Sniffspot can be accessed online, or through iOS or Android App.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha and Galen McDougall