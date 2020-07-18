EDMONTON -- Downtown Edmonton is home to a new outdoor market, Al Fresco on 4th, which featured 20 food and market vendors.

The market takes place on the 104 Street Promenade between Jasper Avenue and 102 Avenue.

“Al Fresco is first and foremost a COVID recovery project, it’s a project to give a home to some of the businesses and vendors that need some support in maintaining their businesses,” said Ed Fong, one of the organizers of the market.

“We’re here to help them and bring some vibrancy back to downtown.”

Fong said they are hoping to increase the number of vendors to 40 as the market goes on.

“I hope we can maintain some kind of momentum… people need events like this to come together as communities and families and friends.”

Sidewalk patios along 104 Street have also been expanded, allowing more room for bar and restaurant patrons.

“A lot of these businesses are small businesses so a vote of support from the community will go a long way to helping them get through these very difficult times,” said Fong.

The Al Fresco market will be held on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until September 19.