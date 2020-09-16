EDMONTON -- Alberta's COVID-19 active case count increased on Wednesday with 171 cases, but there were no new deaths as a result of the disease for the second day in a row.

The majority of the province's coronavirus infections are currently in Edmonton, where 633 cases and an active case rate of 62 per 100,000 place the city under Alberta Health's watch.

Thirty-eight Albertans are in hospital with COVID-19, with six of them in intensive care units.

Nine schools across the province are experiencing outbreaks of the coronavirus, including a Calgary school under watch with six cases.

Alberta has reported 16,128 cases, 14,379 recoveries and 254 deaths since March.