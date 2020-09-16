Advertisement
Alberta adds 171 COVID-19 cases as infections surpass 600 in Edmonton
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML
EDMONTON -- Alberta's COVID-19 active case count increased on Wednesday with 171 cases, but there were no new deaths as a result of the disease for the second day in a row.
The majority of the province's coronavirus infections are currently in Edmonton, where 633 cases and an active case rate of 62 per 100,000 place the city under Alberta Health's watch.
Thirty-eight Albertans are in hospital with COVID-19, with six of them in intensive care units.
Nine schools across the province are experiencing outbreaks of the coronavirus, including a Calgary school under watch with six cases.
Alberta has reported 16,128 cases, 14,379 recoveries and 254 deaths since March.