Alberta adds 44 cases of COVID-19
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML
EDMONTON -- Alberta has 44 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing active infections to 538.
Hospitalization numbers decreased by one to 36, but there are still six Albertans in ICUs.
There were no new deaths in the past 24 hours.
Alberta has reported 7,825 cases, 7,134 recoveries and 153 deaths since March.
The Edmonton Zone has 14 new cases increasing the total to 250, while the Calgary Zone has 219.
In Edmonton alone there are 236 coronavirus infections. Calgary's case count continues to drop, with 188 cases in the city hardest hit by the pandemic so far.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will hold another update Thursday.