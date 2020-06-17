EDMONTON -- Alberta Health counted 48 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday after the province conducted nearly 7,000 tests in the past 24 hours.

With that, the active case count increased to 486 across Alberta, with 38 people in hospital, and seven of them in ICUs.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said there were no new deaths Wednesday, but she took a moment to remember the 151 lives lost to the coronavirus so far.

"Independent of their age and health status, they will all be missed," the chief medical officer of health said. "My heart goes out to all who have lost loved ones during this time, whether to COVID-19 or any other cause. It is these most tragic cases that we continue to work collectively to prevent."

The City of Edmonton continues to close in on Calgary with 195 and 202 cases, respectively.

Six Edmonton continuing care facilities still have COVID-19 outbreaks, including Shepherd's Care Kensington Village, where the virus has been present since March 11.

Alberta has had 7,530 cases of COVID-19 to date.