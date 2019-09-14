

Erin Bezovie, CTV News Edmonton





The Kaleido Family Arts Festival is in full swing on Alberta Avenue.

This is the 14th annual Kaleido Family Arts Festival.

More than 680 performers will fill 118 Avenue between 90 and 95 streets over the course of the festival.

There are also five visual art galleries, food trucks and pop-up performances.

“It’s the best we’ve ever seen. We’ve collaborated with a whole bunch of other groups, the Boyle Street lantern folks, and a whole bunch of other creatives,” said Christy Morin, the festival’s artistic director.

“Getting together to make light in spaces that have been dark and gritty, and seeing the avenue come to life.”

The festival kicks off Saturday with a pancake breakfast at 10 a.m. The rest of the site opens at noon and stays open until 11 p.m.

The Kaleido Family Arts Festival runs until 6 p.m. Sunday.