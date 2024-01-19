EDMONTON
    Alberta Avenue to host Deep Freeze festival this weekend

    Deep freezer races at Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton) Deep freezer races at Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)
    Edmontonians looking to get outside this weekend and enjoy warmer winter weather after the recent cold snap are in luck.

    The first festival of the year, Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival, takes place Saturday and Sunday on Alberta Avenue.

    "This is beautiful. We are so delighted the weather has calmed down and is getting more normal; -13 C, -14 C is perfect weather for a winter festival," Christy Morin said, the festival's artistic director and general manager.

    Between 90 and 95 Street, the festival will celebrate Alberta's roots with an "Under the Toad Stools" theme.

    The festival includes music, arts and treats from a number of cultures: Ukrainian, French Canadian, Franco African, Indigenous, Latin American and Asian.

    Activities include snowshoeing, street hockey and "deep freezer races."

