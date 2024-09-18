Alberta Premier Smith aims to fund private school construction on par with public

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's plan to spend billions of dollars to fast-track school building across the province will come with a new program to fund private school construction.

Smith says the government is launching a pilot program to incentivize private school construction in an effort to create thousands of new spaces at a reduced cost to taxpayers.

Currently, independent schools get 70 per cent of what students in public schools receive from the province per student in operating funding.

Smith isn't offering details of what proportion of private school construction costs would be funded by the province, but says she wants to put all school options on a level playing field.

The premier says the pilot is to explore interest in funding partnerships on the same basis as those with public school boards.

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says enrolment pressures mean the province needs to use every possible avenue to expand spaces and reduce class sizes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2024.