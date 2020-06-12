EDMONTON -- Alberta health officials say there have been 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours with no additional deaths.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the new cases brings the total number of active cases in the province to 386.

There have been 6,811 recoveries from the disease.

Fifty-three people remain hospitalized, with six in intensive care units.

To date, the province has conducted more than 325,000 COVID-19 tests, Hinshaw said.

This is a breaking news update. More to come. Original story follows...

Alberta's top doctor will provide an update on COVID-19 numbers in the province at a 3:30 p.m. news conference.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will release new numbers a day after Alberta Health confirmed 40 new cases of the disease, bringing the province's total to 7,316.

There have been 149 deaths due to COVID-19 in Alberta, with that number falling from 151 earlier in the week. This week, two deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reclassified after they were determined to have been caused by other factors.

There remain 379 active cases of coronavirus across Alberta, while 6,788 people have recovered. Forty-five patients remain in hospital including six people in intensive care units.

A number of businesses and services were able to go back into operation Friday under Stage 2 of the Alberta government's relaunch plan.

That includes K-12 schools for diploma exams and summer school classes, gyms, recreation centres and arenas, libraries, some surgeries and health services, personal services like manicures and pedicures, and movie theatres.

There will also be higher limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings.