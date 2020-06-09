EDMONTON -- After weeks of decreasing COVID-19 cases, the numbers are once again on the rise across Alberta, particularly in Edmonton.

Throughout May, numbers were on a fairly steady downwards trajectory but already Edmonton’s case numbers have more than doubled in June.

“What I want to say about the recent increase in Edmonton is definitely that we are watching it closely,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Of the new cases in Edmonton, 18 are linked to two separate family events and then spread out from there, while the people involved are in isolation.

“I think people are pretty much over it by now. They kind of want to get back to their normal routine,” said Bryan and Caitlyn, two Edmontonians out for a walk on Whyte Avenue. “I think people are pretty much over it by now. They kind of want to get back to their normal routine."

Hinshaw said that while she understands why people feel the need to get close again her position has not changed. She believes that even if the public is over the pandemic, the pandemic is not over.

“I think it’s a reminder again that we need to all practise diligence in our public health measures, in our distancing.”

Her sentiments were echoed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the situation is improving in some countries around the globe, but worsening in others.

“The biggest threat now is complacency,” said WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Results from studies to show how much of the population has been exposed to the virus show that most people globally are still susceptible to infection.”

“We continue to urge active surveillance to ensure the virus does not rebound especially as mass gatherings of all kinds are starting to resume in some countries.”

The province has warned that if there is a drastic increase in cases the ongoing relaunch could be stalled or even scaled back.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Bill Fortier