Alberta doctors raise alarm on specialist staff shortages in intensive care wards
The Alberta Medical Association says the province's high COVID-19 numbers are behind a desperate shortage of specialized staff to care for critical care patients.
The association says demand for intensive care nurses is so great, the number of patients assigned to each nurse has been increased, putting the level of care well below normal standards.
The group says the situation could lead to triage protocols, in which doctors must make on-the-spot decisions about who gets life-saving care.
The concern is raised in a public letter from the association's intensive care doctors about the health crisis that has left Alberta's hospitals overwhelmed with patients, many of them with COVID-19.
Dr. Paul Parks, the medical association's head of emergency medicine, said last week some critical care patients are not being put on available ventilators because there aren't enough medical workers to monitor them.
Alberta has asked the federal government for help, and the Canadian Armed Forces has said it will respond with eight more intensive care nurses and air transport to take critical patients to other provinces.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2021.
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
At least 39 people are stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., Monday, CTV News has learned.
Annamie Paul resigns as Green Party leader
Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
Two Canadians in prisoner swap freed for health reasons: China
Two Canadians detained in late 2018 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons, China's Foreign Ministry said Monday.
Tensions high between vaccinated and unvaccinated in Canada, poll suggests
A new poll suggests tensions over COVID-19 vaccines in Canada are high as frictions grow between those who are vaccinated against the virus and those who are not.
Health Canada suspends licence, issues recall for hand sanitizer containing 'elevated levels' of methanol
Health Canada has issued a recall and suspended the licence for PURE75 gel hand sanitizer after learning the product contains 'elevated levels' of methanol that can cause serious health issues such as skin and eye irritation, breathing problems, headaches and even death.
John Hinckley, who shot U.S. president Reagan, to be freed from oversight
A federal judge said Monday that John Hinckley Jr., who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan four decades ago, can be freed from all remaining restrictions next year if he continues to follow those rules and remains mentally stable.
DNA researchers generate facial reconstructions of three Ancient Egyptians
DNA researchers have created 3D reconstructions of the faces of three Ancient Egyptian men after processing genetic samples from mummies.
Detective who solved Holly Jones murder reveals what sharp-eyed officers noticed in killer's apartment
A lead detective on the 2003 Holly Jones kidnapping and murder says there were four things that made police immediately suspect he was killer when they knocked on his door for a DNA sample.
B.C. vaccine card: Pass with QR code now required to access many non-essential businesses
Starting today, the only acceptable proof of vaccination in British Columbia to dine at restaurants and attend indoor recreational events is the B.C. Vaccine Card.
Grizzly bear attack on solo hiker prompts closure of section of Kananaskis Country
Alberta Parks confirms a section of Elbow-Sheep Wildland Provincial Park in Kananaskis Country has been closed to the public after a hiker was attacked by a grizzly bear Sunday afternoon.
Sask. RCMP charge youth with murder in woman's death
RCMP have charged a youth with first degree murder in the death of a woman in Choiceland, Sask.
The inspiration behind a Saskatoon woman's Truth and Reconciliation Day shirt design
Shelby Omani is Saskatoon’s latest t-shirt designer, and the product she helped to design has been flying off the shelves.
7-year-old Sask. girl safely located after overnight search
A missing seven-year-old girl has been found safe following a search that went late into the night.
Mask protocols in Sask. long-term care homes expanded
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has expanded its mandatory masking protocols in long-term care homes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Federal government prepared to help Saskatchewan battle COVID-19 fourth wave
The federal government is prepared to help Saskatchewan battle its fourth wave of COVID-19.
Halifax mayor says rowdy university partiers lacked common sense in light of COVID-19
Dalhousie University students who attended a massive party that violated COVID-19 protocols should use more common sense -- and stay away from classes for one week and get tested, authorities say.
New Brunswick reports record 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, active cases rise to 650
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting a single-day record 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 650.
DNA evidence ties blood of alleged jail-beating victim to clothing of N.S. inmates
Prosecutors in the trial of inmates accused of attempting to murder a prisoner in his Nova Scotia jail cell have entered DNA evidence linking the victim's blood to three of the alleged assailants' clothing.
DEVELOPING | 'Expect major delays,' transportation officials warn drivers of crash on Port Mann Bridge
Drivers are being warned to expect "major delays" following a crash on the Port Mann Bridge.
Bus crash: Person in 'grave condition' after getting trapped between transit vehicles, BCEHS says
A person is in grave condition after getting trapped between two buses in downtown Vancouver Monday.
-
Paranormal investigators were at a hotel in B.C.'s Okanagan over the weekend, checking for evidence of activity.
North Bay students asked to make amends for anti-Semitism: school board
More fallout following the disturbing video that was circulating social media showing a group of students displaying anti-Semitic behaviour on the field at a North Bay school.
Suspicious vehicle fire in Lively under investigation
Sudbury police and fire crews were called to the scene of what has been deemed a suspicious fire on Sixth Avenue in Lively early Sunday morning. An investigation is underway.
BREAKING | 'We are entering our fourth wave now': 93 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Monday
Health officials in Manitoba announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the province says the fourth wave of the pandemic is now underway.
RCMP searching for two suspects involved in serious Portage la Prairie assault
Manitoba RCMP are asking the public for help in trying to find two suspects connected to a serious assault in Portage la Prairie.
Victoria police officer in hospital after being struck by car, driver arrested
A police officer is in hospital and a man is in custody after the officer was struck by a car in downtown Victoria on Monday.
Newest BC Ferries hybrid vessel arrives in Victoria
Another hybrid-powered BC Ferries vessel has arrived in Victoria for final inspections.
'She never calls in sick': Victoria restaurant adds robot server to staff
If you're eating out at a restaurant and the server is robotic, that's not usually a good thing.
Remote desktop takeover scam tricking people into giving up personal details. Here's how to avoid it
Police in Ontario are warning people about an ongoing 'remote desktop takeover' scam that is leading to hackers being able to access your personal information and steal money.
Ontario reports fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for third straight day, 7-day average continues to drop
For the third day in a row Ontario has reported fewer than 700 new COVID-19 infections as the seven-day average of daily cases continues to drop.
Quebec adds 519 new COVID-19 cases, patients in ICU rise by 5
Quebec is reporting 519 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, more than 72 per cent of which were among unvaccinated people.
Quebec announces free consultation service for victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence
The Quebec government has announced a free consultation service for victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence in the province.
Fines issued, criminal charges laid over homecoming weekend
While a heavy police presence seemed to keep Broughdale Avenue relatively quiet, a number of fines were issued and an arrest made in the area of Huron and Richmond streets over the weekend.
Arrest made in serious London, Ont. assault on teen
London police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old London man in connection with an assault that left another teen in critical condition.
Lake Erie storms coming too often and too soon: Expert
A sustained period of high winds and waves is creating quite a sight along the Lake Erie shoreline.
Waterloo Region adds 14 new COVID-19 cases Monday
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Tickets, fines issued at large Guelph gathering on Homecoming weekend
Tickets and fines were handed out at a large gathering in Guelph over Homecoming weekend.
Crash shuts down roads in Waterloo; power outage in area
Two roads in Waterloo have been partially shut down due to a crash, as Waterloo North Hydro is reporting a power outage in the area as well.