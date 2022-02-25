Alberta expected to lift more COVID-19 restrictions at Grande Prairie hospital announcement Saturday

Premier Jason Kenney is expected to announce on Saturday that Alberta will lift more COVID-19 restrictions next week.

Kenney, and several other ministers, including Jason Copping, will hold a press conference in Grande Prairie on Saturday at 11 a.m. to celebrate the opening of the city's new hospital.

That's when the premier is expected to announce that Alberta will enter Step 2 of its plan to ease most COVID-19 restrictions on March 1, after he tweeted last Monday he would make that announcement on Feb. 26.

On Feb. 8, Alberta announced three steps to lift COVID-19 restrictions starting with removing its Restrictions Exemptions Program and masking at schools.

The province said then it would enter Step 2 on March 1 if hospitalizations were trending downwards.

Alberta had 1,679 COVID-19 patients on Feb. 8, and 1,295 on Friday.

Step 2 will see the removal of: indoor masking, indoor and outdoor social gathering limits, work-from-home requirements and capacity limits at large venues.

Masks will still be required in Edmonton, where the mandate won't be lifted until the city has 28 consecutive days with an active case rate below 100 per 100,000 residents.

The timeline for Step 3 has not been determined.