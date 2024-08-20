EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Gas leak prompts evacuations in southwest Edmonton

    Several buildings were evacuated after a gas leak at Daniels Loop SW and Daniels Way SW on Aug. 20, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) Several buildings were evacuated after a gas leak at Daniels Loop SW and Daniels Way SW on Aug. 20, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    Several buildings in southwest Edmonton were evacuated on Tuesday morning after a gas leak, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has confirmed.

    Emergency crews were called to Daniels Loop and Daniels Way SW at 8:30 a.m.

    Atco crews arrived at the scene shortly afterwards to assist.

    No further information has been provided. 

