Alberta Health Services orders Whyte Avenue ghost kitchen to close
A ghost kitchen operating on Whyte Avenue was served with a closure notice by Alberta Health Services for 26 public health breaches, ranging from improper food preparation, handling, and storage.
According to Alberta Health Services, Ghost Kitchens at 10460 82 Ave. was ordered to close after an inspection of the facility found numerous deficiencies and risks to public health.
A ghost kitchen often focuses on preparing several different types of food for delivery providers like SkipTheDishes or DoorDash.
The nearly five-page notice of closure detailed conditions that could be "injurious or dangerous" to public health and food regulation and code violations that included:
- raw meat stored above ready-to-eat food products;
- products like pasta sauce stored in uncovered tin cans;
- cooked taco beef, beans, and different variations of cooked chicken stored at incorrect temperatures;
- improper sanitizing procedures for cleaning dishes and utensils;
- no written sanitization plan is available; and
- cutting boards having an "accumulation of food debris.
Other violations relating to the restaurant building itself were uncovered by inspectors, including:
- "strands" of loose wiring taped together by a floor-crossing;
- unapproved ventilation canopies;
- duct tape "supporting" the suspended ceiling; and
- the standup refrigeration unit and deep freezer were found in a state of "disrepair."
AHS officials delivered the closure notice to the restaurant owners on May 13.
The restaurant is to remain closed until AHS is satisfied that 14 reopening conditions are met including receiving proper approval to deep fry food, store food in such a way that protects it from contamination, and properly install all electric wiring.
