EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services says it will likely cut hundreds of nursing positions over three years in a move to make health care spending "more efficient and focused," the province's nurses' union says.

The health authority announced the plan in a letter to David Harrigan, director of labour relations for the United Nurses of Alberta.

In the letter, AHS said while its budget has remained stable, a growing and aging population means cuts must be made.

"This places increased demand on our healthcare services and it means we have to do things differently in order to provide save, effective and high quality care for Albertans," wrote AHS lead negotiator Raelene Fitz. "AHS will proceed using an 'attrition-only' approach until March 31, 2020."

It's expected to impact 500 full-time equivalent positions over three years, but the impact would change as work progresses, AHS said.

But the nurses' union says the impact will be more like 750 front-line positions cut.

"The elimination of that many [Registered Nurse] and [Registered Practical Nurse] FTEs, equivalent to over a million fewer hours of care, will mean more than 750 front-line Registered Nurses will be laid off," UNA said in a news release.

Union president Heather Smith said she believes it's only the first wave of layoffs affecting nurses.

The move comes as consulting firm Ernst & Young reviews AHS operations, which is expected to be completed sometime in December.

NDP Health Critic David Shepherd responded to the announcement at a news conference Friday, saying Kenney broke a campaign promise to maintain or increase health care spending.

"This government spent $4.7 billion on a no-jobs corporate handout, and now Albertans have to pay for it with deep cuts to the healthcare services they rely on. Premier Kenney is breaking yet another promise to Albertans," said Shepherd. "The premier is declaring war on healthcare today."

He said that AHS is also considering closing acute care beds.

"This will have a serious impact both [on] patient care, and on communities where the hospital is major employer," he said.

The nurses' union and the government are due to enter into collective bargaining in 2020, which is why AHS said it was giving the union a heads up.

There are more than 26,000 registered nurses employed by AHS, according to data available on the authority's website. A reduction of 750 nurse positions would amount to a 2.88 per cent reduction in the workforce.