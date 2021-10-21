Alberta left out of Ottawa’s approved vaccine passport system for international travel

EDMONTON -

While the prime minister announced the plan for Canada’s vaccine passport for international travel, Alberta’s current proof of vaccination system is not yet approved for the program.

Justin Trudeau announced Thursday that in place of having one federal document proving an individual’s vaccination status, each province and territority will be in charge of issuing the passport.

According to Ottawa, each province’s system is supposed to have a “common” look and feel, with the expectation that by November all Canadians will have proof of vaccination from their province or territory to travel.

Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Yukon, Nunavut, and the Northwest Territories all have approved vaccine credentials.

The passports will have verification measures to prevent falsification and can be used with the ArriveCan app when Canadians return from abroad.

Alberta did not make that list.

While the province has a proof of vaccination system, it’s not up to federal standards.

Steve Buick, spokesperson for Alberta’s health minister, told CTV News Edmonton that the province is working closely with Ottawa on a new QR code for international travel.

“Provinces will retain the records of their respective residents,” Buick added. “Albertans’ data will not be shared with the federal government or with other provincial governments.”

Alberta and the other remaining provinces with unapproved proof of vaccine systems are expected to issue new passports within the next month.

With files from CTV News.ca’s Rachel Aiello