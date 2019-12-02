EDMONTON -- A person fatally shot themselves on the front steps of the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton, forcing the early adjournment of Monday's session.

Police tape cordoned off the front steps of the legislature following the shooting, which police deemed "non-criminal."

The legislative assembly was adjourned around 3:15 p.m.

"I hate to interrupt, however there is an issue that is important to the assembly," speaker Nathan Cooper said to the assembly. “I’d just like to take a five minute recess. If both members of the assembly want to pop into their respective lounges, I’d be happy to provide an update in a moment.”

Edmonton police referred further requests for information to the Sheriff's department.

Legislature staff later issued a news release acknowledging an incident involving a firearm on the front steps.

"There is no danger to anyone else on scene and the matter has been contained by security and the Edmonton Police Service," legislative assembly staff said. "The assembly is adjourned at this time and we will provide further update with regard to the sitting of the Assembly at 5:15 p.m."

They said police and firefighters attended and have taken over care of the incident, while Alberta Sherriffs are providing support.

People were still able to enter and exit the legislature through the west doors.

The legislative assembly was expected to reconvene at 7:30 p.m.

