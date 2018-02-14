Albertans will soon be able to keep tabs on elected officials.

A new television channel called Legislature TV will provide what the province calls “gavel to gavel” coverage.

“They’ll see all the proceedings, debate on bills, motions, everything – including question period of course,” Legislative Assembly of Alberta Clerk Rob Reynolds said.

Reynolds also said the province already has the equipment and staff in place for the channel, so they do not anticipate extra costs.

A political science professor at MacEwan University says this exposure will make politicians more accountable and educate Albertans.

“It will keep politicians on their toes,” Chaldeans Mensah said. “This will show ordinary voters what MLAs do in crafting legislation, in being the gatekeepers for public policy.”

The province hopes to begin broadcasting on March 8.

With files from Amanda Anderson