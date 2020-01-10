EDMONTON -- A Fort Saskatchewan man is facing a charge of trafficking stolen property after allegedly attempting to sell grain that he did not own.

Officers with Strathcona County RCMP responded on Dec. 4, 2019 to a rural area near Josephburg where a citizen believed grain was being taken from his neighbours' property.

Police investigated and determined that a company had arranged to buy over $50,000 worth of grain through online and text message with a man claiming to own the grain.

The neighbour informed police that the actual owner was away from the property and that the man did not have permission to make the sale.

"Being aware of your property and what is happening in your neighbourhood makes it easier to identify suspicious activity,” Const. Allison Gyonyor wrote in a media release. “This is a great example of why we want the public to report things that seem out of the ordinary in their area.”

Bryce Allan Smith, 32, was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Jan. 15.