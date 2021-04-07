EDMONTON -- A 21-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving causing death, stemming from a fatal crash that happened in northeastern Alberta last November.

A 55-year-old man was killed in the head-on collision near Cold Lake, Alta., on Nov. 5.

Mounties have charged Cody Badger of Cold Lake with:

Impaired operation of a motor over 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood causing death

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death

Operate a motor vehicle without holding a subsisting operator’s license

Operate uninsured motor vehicle on the highway

Transporting liquor in open container

Badger is scheduled to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on May 12.