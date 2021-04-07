Advertisement
Alberta man charged with impaired driving after fatal crash
Published Wednesday, April 7, 2021 11:05AM MDT
Cody Badger, 21, of Cold Lake, Alta. has been charged with impaired driving causing death after a fatal head-on crash last November. (File Photo)
EDMONTON -- A 21-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving causing death, stemming from a fatal crash that happened in northeastern Alberta last November.
A 55-year-old man was killed in the head-on collision near Cold Lake, Alta., on Nov. 5.
Mounties have charged Cody Badger of Cold Lake with:
- Impaired operation of a motor over 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood causing death
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death
- Operate a motor vehicle without holding a subsisting operator’s license
- Operate uninsured motor vehicle on the highway
- Transporting liquor in open container
Badger is scheduled to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on May 12.