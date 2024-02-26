Alberta man stabbed mother before he was shot by police: ASIRT

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says a man who was shot by police earlier this month had stabbed his mother.

On Feb. 15, police received a 911 call stating a woman had been stabbed by her son in Vegreville.

Shortly after, a second 911 call was received that a man was trying to break into homes in the area.

A third 911 call reported that a man had kicked in the front window of a home and was inside with a knife.

Mounties responded to the home and shot the man, causing serious injuries, ASIRT said in a Monday news release.

The man was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance, where he remains in critical condition.

A woman was treated for injuries, and has been discharged from hospital.

The man who was shot is the same man who was the subject of the other 911 calls, ASIRT said, adding a knife was found at the scene of the shooting.

ASIRT has been tasked with investigating the police shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 780-644-1483.