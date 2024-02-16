RCMP shoot person accused of stabbing woman east of Edmonton

EDMONTON
    Two people were injured in a stabbing and officer-involved shooting in the Vegreville, Alta., area Thursday night.

    On Feb. 15 at 10:22 p.m., Vegreville RCMP received a report of an assault where a person had been stabbed.

    Police said the attacker then broke into a home where officers confronted them , "which resulted in the officers firing their weapons," said RCMP in a news release.

    "Officers immediately started life-saving measures on the suspect and the victim while waiting for EMS to attend," added RCMP.

    The victim is in critical condition and the suspect sustained life-threatening injuries.

    Officers found a knife at the scene, according to the release. No officers or other people were injured during the incident.

    The Alberta Serious Response Incident Team is investigating. 

