RCMP shoot person accused of stabbing woman east of Edmonton

Two people were injured in a stabbing and officer-involved shooting in the Vegreville, Alta., area Thursday night.

On Feb. 15 at 10:22 p.m., Vegreville RCMP received a report of an assault where a person had been stabbed.

Police said the attacker then broke into a home where officers confronted them , "which resulted in the officers firing their weapons," said RCMP in a news release.

"Officers immediately started life-saving measures on the suspect and the victim while waiting for EMS to attend," added RCMP.

The victim is in critical condition and the suspect sustained life-threatening injuries.

Officers found a knife at the scene, according to the release. No officers or other people were injured during the incident.

The Alberta Serious Response Incident Team is investigating.