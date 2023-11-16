EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alberta mom pleads guilty to sexually abusing toddler

    Alberta court

    A Strathcona County woman has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing her own toddler.

    The woman, who can't be named to protect the identity of her child, pleaded guilty last week to sexual assault, making child pornography, and distribution of child pornography, among other charges.

    She was arrested in February and her child was rescued by police after investigators received a tip from the FBI about prolific and ongoing sexual abuse of a young child in Alberta.

    At the time of her arrest, police said there was evidence the abuse had been happening over a prolonged period of time.

    A sentencing date for the woman will be set next month. 

