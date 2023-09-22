Alberta Mounties searching for 'armed and dangerous' men wanted for kidnappings

Two people who were kidnapped at gunpoint in eastern Alberta are now safe but police issued a public warning Friday about a pair of suspects who may be in Edmonton or Calgary.

RCMP in Lloydminster say two people were kidnapped by the men on Thursday.

"One victim was able to break free and report the incident to police. Both victims are currently safe and police are continuing to investigate the incident," Cpl. Curtis Peters wrote in a news release.

Arrest warrants were issued for Braidy Pardy, 28, and Matthew Nicholson, 21, who were each charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, aggravated assault and firearms offences.

Police believe Pardy is in the Edmonton area but also has connections to eastern Alberta.

He is described as:

Medium complexion

6’3”

215 pounds

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Nicholson was spotted Thursday evening in Lloydminster, police said, but also has ties to Calgary and Edmonton

He is described as:

Light complexion

5’8”

130 pounds

Brown hair

Blue eyes

RCMP said both are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees either of them is asked to 911.