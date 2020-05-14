EDMONTON -- As the province began to relax some of its COVID-19 health restrictions Thursday, thousands of Albertans reserved their summer campsites online.

Alberta Parks launched its online booking Thursday morning, and as of 1 p.m. there were 2,000 reservations for Kananaskis backcountry and 31,778 individual campsites, the province said.

Campgrounds will reopen at 50 per cent capacity on June 1 as part of Alberta's Stage 1 of reopening.

Provincial parks are currently open during the day with physical distancing restrictions in place, but parks facilities and services, including washrooms and showers, remain closed.

Also on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced some national parks would partly reopen at the start of June.

Last month, Parks Canada said there would be no camping until at least June 1.

Ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend, Parks Canada reminded Albertans that visitor services and vehicle access would be suspended remain suspended.