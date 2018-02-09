The Alberta Party’s Leadership Election Committee said a leadership candidate had been fined, for missing the deadline to release details on his financial donor disclosure document.

Officials said party leadership rules state candidates should have posted their documents online, and sent a link to it to the committee by midnight on February 7.

The party said Mandel’s financial donor disclosure document was posted online until 9 a.m. on February 8, and a link was not sent until noon that day.

Mandel’s team has reportedly apologized, and said adjustments had been made to avoid any more issues. The candidate’s campaign has been fined $500, which will be deducted from the $5,000 refundable bond posted by all candidates as part of their entry fees.

Disclosure documents for the three candidates: Mandel, Kara Levis, and Rick Fraser, have been posted on the Alberta Party’s website.

Party members will vote to choose a new leader starting on February 25, results are expected to be announced on February 27.