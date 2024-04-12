Alberta Premier Danielle Smith appears in Ottawa after attacking federal housing plan

OTTAWA -

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is in Ottawa today after tabling a bill that would allow her province to block future direct funding from the federal government to cities.

It's just the latest example of a deepening fissure between Smith's United Conservative Party government and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals.

Smith proposed the legislation after Ottawa announced funding deals with several Alberta municipalities in hopes of speeding up housing construction, as it has done with cities across Canada.

She routinely accuses Trudeau of disrespecting provincial jurisdiction, especially when it comes to advancing policies to fight climate change.

Smith is scheduled to speak at the annual Canada Strong and Free Network conference and is expected to take questions from reporters.

That follows a Thursday appearance by New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, who discussed a policy restricting students' use of preferred names and pronouns in schools that Smith's government has emulated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2024.