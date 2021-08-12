EDMONTON -- Sources confirm to CTV News that Alberta is considering delaying its planned pandemic response shift.

The province originally planned to end the mandatory mask mandate, quarantine requirements for close contacts and those who tested positive for COVID-19, testing and contact tracing of infections on Monday.

Sources tell CTV News that both the provincial government’s COVID-19 cabinet committee and caucus met Thursday to discuss the idea of extending those public health measures beyond Aug. 16.

The official opposition is scheduled to host a response Thursday at 5:30 p.m. David Shepherd, NDP health critic, is scheduled to respond to the change in posture for testing, contact tracing, and isolation requirments in Alberta.

A provincial press release revealed an update is planned for Friday on the province’s guidance to school districts as they prepare for in-person learning starting in September. That press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and includes Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Education Minister Adranna LaGrange

This is a developing news story that will be updated as information is confirmed. More to come…