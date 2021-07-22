EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 106 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Thursday.

Active cases increased by 27 to a total of 676 and the death toll grew to 2,320.

There are 93 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including the 26 patients in ICU.

The province reached another vaccine milestone on Thursday as 75 per cent of eligible Albertans have received one dose. More than 61 per cent are fully immunized.

Since Jan. 1, 96 per cent of all Alberta COVID-19 cases were unvaccinated or contracted the disease within two weeks of their first shot, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Thursday.