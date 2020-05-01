EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths on Friday.

The province-wide totals sit at 5,573 cases, 2,359 recoveries and 92 deaths. All three deaths were at continuing care facilities with outbreaks, where cases have reached 580.

"My thoughts and sympathies go to everyone grieving the loss of a loved one today," Dr. Deena Hinshaw said. "We should never let these numbers become just another statistic."

Eighty-six of the active cases are currently in hospital, with 22 of them in intensive care units.

In addition to the outbreaks at the meatpacking facilities in High River and Brooks, which have reached 921 and 390 cases, respectively, there are now five cases at the Amazon warehouse in Balzac, just north of Calgary.

"The extent of these outbreaks demonstrates not only how easily this virus can spread, but why it's so essential that we uncover the source of transmission so we can find out who is at highest risk of exposure," Hinshaw said.