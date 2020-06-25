EDMONTON -- A man in his 80s has died after he contracted COVID-19 at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

The chief medical officer of health reported 26 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, along with the death.

Six patients and five staff have tested positive in the hospital outbreak, and Alberta Health Services is testing anyone who has been in the unit recently.

Active cases decreased by 32 Thursday, down to 506. There have been 7,851 cases to date — though 7,191 Albertans have recovered — and 154 deaths.

Hospitalization numbers saw a small increase Thursday, from 36 to 38, and ICU admissions also increased by two, from six to eight.