EDMONTON -- Nearly 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Alberta.

In total, 99,814 shots have been given, with some 20,000 administered to more than 10,000 Albertans who are now fully immunized.

The province's chief medical officer of health made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, also reporting 366 new cases of the disease found in 8,300 tests.

The province's positivity rate sits at 4.4 per cent. There are 8,652 active cases in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw also reported 14 more deaths linked to COVID-19, saying 626 people remain hospitalized due the disease. Of those, 108 are in ICUs across the province.

"I wish it were not necessary to keep the current measures in place for a little while longer, but we must be cautious, recognizing that the health system in all parts of the province remains under strain. The rise of new variants in Alberta and around the world also makes it vital that we not move too quickly, which could have dire consequences for our health system and our health," Hinshaw said.

She did not provide an updated number of COVID-19 variant cases in Alberta, repeating a Monday announcement that the data would be reported weekly while cases remain relatively few and to ensure privacy protections.

Hinshaw, however, did take a moment to encourage compliance of those public health orders, citing calls for the province to life rules for businesses.

Hinshaw said both police and public health officers continue to get complaints about employers breaking the rules, but said only "when significant risk is demonstrated or continue non-compliance is noted that health inspectors resort to enforcement action.

"But they will enforce orders when needed."

This is a breaking new story. More to come… Our original story follows:

Of 9,337 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, one case weighs more heavily than the rest: a genetically different strain whose origins officials don't know.

The province's health minister and chief medical officer of health announced Monday there were 25 known cases of COVID-19 variants in Alberta.

Twenty-four have been linked to international travel. One case, however, of the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the United Kingdom, has no known travel exposure.

"This means that it may have entered the broader community," Minister Tyler Shandro told Albertans. "This, now, is very concerning."

Although early evidence suggests both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being distributed in Canada target the U.K. and South Africa-originating strains, there is also evidence that suggests they are between 30 and 50 per cent more infectious.

Government modelling released Monday projected the strains had the potential to triple infections and hospitalizations within six to eight weeks if the province had no public health measures in place.

Alberta is working to double the amount of cases that undergo full genetic sequencing to identify any mutation, and also increase tests which look specifically for the known mutations.

"We are closely monitoring for the U.K. and South African variants here in the province and are watching spread that is happening in other jurisdictions," Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

"If additional steps are required to prevent the spread of variants in Alberta, we will take action to do so."

She'll give Tuesday's provincial pandemic update at 3:30 p.m. MST. Watch it live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

The top doctor reported 362 new cases on Monday, found in 7,200 tests performed the previous day.

Alberta's positivity rate sits at five per cent and its reproductive value at 0.81, though it dips outside of the major metro areas to 0.77 and jumps to 0.83 in Calgary.

Twenty-five more deaths were linked to COVID-19. Since March 2020, 1,574 Albertans with the disease have died.

There are 637 people in hospitals across the province, 113 of whom are in ICUs.

As of Sunday, nearly 99,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered. In total, more than 9,870 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses.

Shandro called the vaccine a key part of Alberta's ability to prepare for potential further spread of the variants, but that the work would be stalled so long as Canada continued to see more supply delays than other jurisdictions.

According to the minister, less than two per cent of the Canadian population has been immunized, while the same rate sits at six per cent in the United States and 10 per cent in the U.K.

"Alberta has the capacity to deliver about 50,000 doses per week… It simply depends on our supply. We need more doses now, and we need them more urgently due to the increased threat posed by the new variants."