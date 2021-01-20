EDMONTON -- Alberta's COVID-19 positivity rate is below five per cent for the first time in weeks, its chief medical officer of health reported Wednesday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the province's labs found just 669 new cases of the disease in some 14,900 tests the day before.

Alberta's positivity rate sits at 4.5 per cent, down from 5.6 and 5.4 the previous two days.

"It's very encouraging to see our positivity rate steadily declining since the peak in December. And I would say that the data that we have indicates that the restrictions put in place in November and December have achieved so far, their intended outcome," Hinshaw commented.

"What is critical at this point is that we maintain enough measures to continue going down as I mentioned earlier, while we have lower case numbers and lower positivity rates. We are still seeing a large number of people still needing hospital and ICU care."

There are 744 Albertans hospitalized due to COVID-19, 124 of whom are in ICUs.

The rate of hospitalization for COVID-19 is much higher than influenza, Hinshaw told Albertans. Over the last five years, the province has seen an average of 1,500 hospitalizations for influenza annually. In less than a year, COVID-19 has sent more than 5,000 people to hospital.

Also announcing 21 more COVID-19-related deaths, the top doctor urged Albertans and their employers – some of whom her department has heard are encouraging close contacts of confirmed cases to come back earlier than the legally required 14-day isolation period – to remain vigilant.

As well, she took several minutes during the pandemic update to assure Albertans of the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being distributed. Out of more than 95,300 doses administered as of Tuesday, the province has only counted 18 adverse events which have ranged from allergic reactions to diarrhea and rash.

More to come…

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will again give a pandemic update live on Wednesday, as the province continues to see COVID-19 numbers lower than it has in months.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. MST.

On Tuesday, Hinshaw reported just 456 new COVID-19 cases found in some 8,200 tests that had been conducted in the previous 24 hours. It was the lowest daily case count Alberta had seen since Oct. 28.

"Our positivity rate is declining, but it is still far above the one to three per cent that we saw for most of the summer and fall," Hinshaw commented.

"The numbers fluctuate on a daily basis, but we continue to see an overall decline in our testing numbers from last month. We don't know all the reasons for this, but one factor could be fewer people getting sick," she explained, urging anyone showing symptoms to book a test.

The province's positivity rate has hovered around 5.4 per cent in recent days, and its R (reproductive) value at 0.84. The rate of transmission is down from the second week of January when it sat at 0.90 across the province.

There are 740 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 119 of whom are in ICUs. Since finding its first case in March, the province has counted 1,463 deaths to the disease.

Officials said Tuesday Alberta would be prioritizing second dose vaccine appointments moving forward, and may even have to delay some bookings, as vaccine shortages continued.