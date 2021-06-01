EDMONTON -- Some Albertans can begin to book their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced.

People vaccinated in March can book their second dose appointment starting this afternoon. Albertans who got their first dose in April can start booking on June 14 and people vaccinated in May can do so on June 28.

“This is the start of opening Alberta for summer and getting Alberta back to normal,” said Kenney.

Bookings for second doses will not be first come, first served; they will be sequenced in the order first doses were administered, the premier said.

“To ensure that everybody receives them at significantly less than the maximum 16-week interval,” said Kenney.

He added people who have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine should have their second dose by the end of the summer.

“We’ll continue to prioritize first doses for anybody who wants to be vaccinated,” said Kenney.

The province has administered 2,811,168 first doses — 63.4 per cent of Albertans. Kenney added that 10.4 per cent of Albertans have been fully vaccinated.

Alberta also reported 209 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. There are now 6,771 active cases and 438 Albertans in hospital, including 127 patients in ICU.

SCREENING FOR VARIANTS

Alberta has developed a way to screen positive COVID-19 tests for the B.1.617 variant first discovered in India, according to Alberta Health spokesperson Tom McMillan.

The province screened all positive test results for variants of concern between late January and late April, but reduced it when the third wave hit the province.

“While the variants are concerning, we are also seeing cases decline sharply, which is positive and increases our ability to identify cases and act quickly to prevent broader transmission,” said McMillan.

Alberta will resume screening all positive tests for variants, according to Kenney.

“We know that vaccines work, even against these variants, we know they prevent severe outcomes like hospitalizations and death,” said Kenney.