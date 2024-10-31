EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Alberta's legislation affecting transgender youth expected today

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks with reporters before a meeting between Canada's premiers and Indigenous leaders at the Council of the Federation meetings in Halifax on Monday, July 15, 2024. (Darren Calabrese / The Canadian Press) Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks with reporters before a meeting between Canada's premiers and Indigenous leaders at the Council of the Federation meetings in Halifax on Monday, July 15, 2024. (Darren Calabrese / The Canadian Press)
    Alberta is expected to table legislation concerning transgender Albertans on Thursday. 

    Having spent the first days of the new legislature session bringing forward bills that bolster the rights of property and gun owners, protect people from being compelled into receiving medical treatments, and strengthen regulation of the child-care and meat inspection industries, the Alberta government will likely introduce on Thursday – the last day the legislature sits in a week – the legislation Premier Danielle Smith has promised restricting transgender youth's access to gender-affirming health care and participation in female sports. 

    She has also spoken about requiring parental consent or notification of children receiving sex education or changing their names and pronouns in schools. 

    More detail will be available when a bill is tabled. 

    More to come… 

