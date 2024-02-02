Edmonton pediatrician says Smith 'drumming up fear' with new policies on trans health care
Luce Evans says gender-affirming surgery changed his life.
"I hated myself, I hated the body that I lived in," the teenaged Evans said. "There was something wrong, and I couldn't figure it out for the longest time."
Evans is one of many voices speaking out against new proposed rules limiting gender-affirming care for trans youth in Alberta.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the rules aim to keep kids from "making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one's biological sex" while they're still young.
Smith said the Alberta government wants to stop trans people under 18 years old from getting top or bottom surgery. It also wants to prevent trans youth under 16 years old from accessing puberty-blocking medication.
"That was drumming up fear, to be honest. That was drumming up some controversy where there is no controversy," said Simone Lebeuf, an adolescent medicine pediatrician specializing in gender-affirming care.
Lebeuf said young people are not being offered irreversible medical procedures.
In Alberta, a person already has to be 18 years old or older to get onto the roughly three-year-long waiting list for a provincially funded gender-affirming surgery.
It's why Evans and his family chose to go the private route in 2022.
It cost the family $12,500 to have a surgeon remove Evan's breast tissue and give him a masculine chest.
He was 17 at the time, and his family and doctor agreed it was the best option to improve his mental and physical health.
He said the surgery made him a happier, healthier person. He doesn't have to bind his chest, a painful and sometimes dangerous practice, and he's more comfortable in his own skin.
"I had never felt better. The moment I woke up, I was like, 'Yay,'' Evans said.
"I have the ability to be myself," he said. "I have the ability to be confident in myself in public and just exist as a person."
'This is medical care'
Gender-affirming care includes medical and non-medical interventions that range from fully reversible to permanent.
While Smith asserted the new rules are to protect kids from making permanent changes before they reach adulthood, the Alberta government is seeking to limit access to fully reversible puberty-blocking medication.
Lebeuf said puberty-blockers are often misunderstood. It's a medication that has been used safely in children with different medical conditions for decades.
The blockers slow down or pause the processes that cause secondary-sex characteristics, like breast tissue or an Adam's apple, to develop.
For trans men and women, preventing those developments makes long-term transition easier. Delaying puberty also gives trans youth more time to consider the bigger, more permanent changes.
"Maybe they needed a little bit of space and time for their brain to mature for them to figure out their goals, for them to figure out their gender identity," Lebeuf said. "Then they might continue on to different interventions as their brain is more mature, or maybe they would stop and that would be it."
According to the Government of Alberta, puberty in Canada usually begins between the ages of 9 and 13.
Under the new laws, trans youth would not be able to access puberty-blocking medications until 16 years old, by which time many youth will have gone through puberty.
The 16-year-old benchmark doesn't make sense, Lebuef said.
"It's not a light switch, there's no magic prefrontal cortex fairy that arrives on your 16th or 18th birthday and says, 'Yep, this young person is ready to make decisions for themselves,'" she said.
"This is medical care that should be decided between a physician, a young person and their parents, not the government," Lebeuf said. .
Lebuef said the two-year wait to see a specialist or get gender-affirming care as a trans youth is already too long, and Evans said making it even longer will only hurt young people.
"That's a really high-risk time for young people," Lebeuf said. "There have been some studies to show that's a time of increased suicidality, of increased risk around mental health, especially if a young person doesn't have family or social supports."
"Do I think the suicide rates will go up? Yeah, probably," Evans said.
The Alberta Medical Association (AMA) responded to the new policies Friday, saying trans youth have higher rates of mental health and suicidality, and will suffer more under the new policies.
"These new medical restrictions single them out and reinforce stigma. This will add to the current and future burden of mental health issues on a system that is already inadequate to meet the needs of the population," the AMA section of pediatrics said in a statement.
"Children and youth have the right to the appropriate medical care, at the appropriate time, and this should not be denied to them," the AMA continued. "We urge the Premier, in the strongest terms, to reconsider these proposed changes for care of transgender youth."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa and Jeremy Thompson
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years of their arrival, according to a new study.
U.S. hits hard at militias in Iraq and Syria, retaliating for fatal drone attack
The U.S. military launched an air assault on dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias Friday, in the opening salvo of retaliation for the drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan last weekend, officials told The Associated Press.
Italian mafia boss who escaped prison by tying bed sheets together arrested during romantic dinner in France
Marco Raduano, the 40-year-old boss of the Gargano Mafia in the southern Italian region of Puglia, was caught Thursday outside a luxury restaurant in Bastia, Corsica, where he was dining with a female companion.
opinion For Donald Trump, a fall from grace could mean the point of no return, analyst says
Donald Trump is well-versed at crashing and rising from the ashes; he has done this his entire professional career. Never, though, have the stakes been this high, CTV News political analyst Eric Ham writes in an opinion column.
Ontario 'crypto king' associate sentenced to jail
An associate of Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' has been sentenced to five months in jail after refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators and destroying data, a judge said.
Trudeau calls Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's transgender policies 'the most' anti-LGBTQ2S+ in Canada
There are a lot of issues preoccupying Canadians' lives that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith could be working to address instead of 'fighting' against transgender youth, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.
NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.
Politics trumped legal advice in decision not to revoke citizenship of Nazi in 1960s
A report on Canada's handling of Nazi war criminals suggests politics played a key role in the 1967 decision to preserve the citizenship of a man convicted of war crimes in the Soviet Union.
Carl Weathers, who starred in 'Rocky' movies and 'The Mandalorian,' dies
Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky' movies, facing off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Predator' and teaching golf in 'Happy Gilmore,' has died. He was 76.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Warm weather melts the best-laid plans of winter festival planners
The spring-like weather has been great for dog owners, but unfortunately, it's taking a toll on a few winter events, even in the mountains.
-
Calgary firefighters rescue woman who fell down embankment during dog walk
Paramedics took a woman in her 40s to hospital on Friday after she fell down an embankment in the community of McKenzie Lake.
-
Mysterious robocall survey polling Albertans on parental consent for abortions
A mysterious phone survey is making the rounds in Alberta, asking residents if minors should need parental consent to get an abortion – but it’s not clear who initiated the campaign.
Saskatoon
-
First Nation leaders renew calls for policing following Sask. stabbing inquest
Following recommendations from the James Smith Cree Nation inquest, First Nation leadership is renewing calls for its own police force.
-
-
Here's how other provinces have handled classroom size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has repeatedly made reference to classroom complexity measures being commonplace across Canada. But how exactly have other province's handled this issue?
Regina
-
Students stage walkout in support of Sask. teachers amid stalled contract talks
A large group of students marched on the legislative building in Regina on Friday in support of teachers.
-
Regina industrial accident leaves one dead, another injured
One person is dead and another injured following an industrial accident Friday morning at Tubello Stoneworks, a business on the 400 block of McDonald Street, Regina police said.
-
City bus hits traffic light in Regina, minor injuries: Police
Crews are responding to a collision near the University of Regina after a city bus hit a traffic light.
Atlantic
-
Snowstorm could bring deep snow to parts of the Maritimes this weekend
A complex but long-duration snowfall will pile up snow for parts of the Maritimes through the weekend into the start of next week.
-
Pallet shelters nearly in place in Lower Sackville, N.S.
The Pallet shelters are almost all in place at Beacon House in Lower Sackville, N.S.
-
N.B. couple overcomes homelessness, addiction: 'If you don’t lose hope, you can change your life'
Mark Blackburn and Korlaia Paul have overcome homelessness, beaten addiction and now have affordable housing and full-time jobs.
Toronto
-
Ontario 'crypto king' associate sentenced to jail
An associate of Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' has been sentenced to five months in jail after refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators and destroying data, a judge said.
-
W5
W5 Video shows Ontario 'crypto king' associate refusing to hand over phone found in toilet caddy
A video displayed as evidence in court shows an associate of the so-called Ontario ‘crypto king’ refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators after hiding it in a toilet caddy during a court-ordered search at his girlfriend’s Oshawa, Ont. home, resulting in five months of jail time for the 27-year-old.
-
Video shows water being pumped into new stretch of river that will reshape Toronto's waterfront
Aerial footage is giving a glimpse into the reshaping of Toronto's waterfront as the city begins pumping water to flood the new mouth of the Don River.
Montreal
-
Remaining FAE members accept agreement with Quebec
Members of the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la Haute-Yamaska, the last union affiliated to the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) to vote on the agreement in principle reached over the holiday season with the government on the renewal of collective agreements, have accepted the deal by 50.58 per cent.
-
Missing 14-year-old boy with autism found safe: Montreal police
A 14-year-old boy with autism who went missing on Friday has been found safe and sound, according to Montreal police.
-
Police investigating homicide in Montreal North
Police are investigating after a man was killed in Montreal North Friday evening.
Ottawa
-
Tenants won renoviction dispute prior to Sandy Hill fire
Two tenants of a Sandy Hill townhome have lost most of what they own after escaping a fire in Sandy Hill early Thursday morning.
-
Ottawa Police issue warning over high-risk 'violent' offender living in Centretown
The Ottawa Police Service is warning residents of a violent offender who poses a risk to the community, particularly women, currently living in Centretown.
-
Canada's best chefs compete at 2024 Canadian Culinary Championship in Ottawa
The Canadian Culinary Championship has returned to the Shaw Centre, seeing 10 of the country’s best chefs facing off in a battle for glory.
Kitchener
-
Human remains found in Guelph park, say police
Guelph police say human remains were found in Preservation Park on Thursday afternoon.
-
‘Very tough to see’: Cambridge, Ont. man leads delegation including MPs on trip to Middle East
A handful of Members of Parliament are back on Canadian soil after a trip to the Middle East, where they got a firsthand look at how people in the region are living.
-
‘It’s a wonderful feeling’: Memorial to fallen soldiers finds new home in Breslau
A large tribute to Canada’s military has found a new home in Breslau.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician continues, as police deploy helicopter
Greater Sudbury residents are being asked to stay away from McCharles Lake Road and Panache Lake Road areas west of Lively on Friday as police deploy both aerial and ground searches for city councillor Michael Vagnini, who has been missing since Saturday.
-
Hunting moose from a motorboat in northern Ont. nets hunters $19.5K in fines
Three people from southern Ontario man have been fined a total of $19,500 for offences they committed during a moose hunt in October 2022 in northwestern Ontario.
-
Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years of their arrival, according to a new study.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man seriously injured in daylight shooting, Surrey RCMP say
Police are investigating a daylight shooting in Surrey, B.C., that left a man seriously injured Friday.
-
UBC study shows promising evidence of exercise benefits for cancer patients
Fernanda Hannah and Natalie Lipschultz both participated in a UBC study looking at the benefits of exercise for those living with or recovering from cancer.
-
Canada Line service resumes at Vancouver stations after 'mechanical issue'
Canada Line service was disrupted for several hours Friday afternoon after an unspecified "mechanical issue."
Vancouver Island
-
Both Vancouver and Victoria saw their warmest Feb. 1 on record Thursday
The rain and flood advisories have mostly been rescinded and more seasonal temperatures are in the forecast, but this week's atmospheric rivers left another day of record-high temperatures in their wake.
-
B.C.'s chief coroner gives government C- on handling of toxic drug crisis
Lisa Lapointe is down to her last few days as B.C.'s chief coroner, a role she’s held for 13 years, dealing with thousands of deaths in the province.
-
B.C. senior credits list-making for adventurous life of motorcycles, orangutans and sailing cats
For as long as she can recall, Sharon Stevens-Smith has been compelled to make lists.