On the third day of competition, Team Alberta sits in second place at the Canada Games.

On Monday, Alberta athletes earned a gold medal in the women’s mogul competition of freestyle skiing, and a bronze medal in the men’s 1500 metre short track speed skating.

Nineteen-year-old Mackenzie Schwinghamer called winning the women’s moguls race was the “best feeling in the world.”

“I was in the start gate with so many thoughts in my head. I stopped and said to myself, ‘I’ve got this, just go out and do it.’ For the rest of the run, I’ve just thought about that. It was probably the best run of my life.”

Matej Pederson was the bronze winner the men’s short-track speed skating on Monday with a time of 15:15.

So far, Alberta has won 13 medals (5-5-3).

Quebec sits at the top of the medal standings with 22 medals.

The games will continue in Red Deer until March 3.