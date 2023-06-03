Alberta state of emergency to expire Sunday: Officials

As of midnight Saturday, Alberta will no longer be under a provincial state of emergency.

Since the Emergency Management Act was invoked on May 6, the number of fires in Alberta has reduced by nearly half.

Out of the 563 total wildfires this season, 504 have been extinguished.

"In other words, we have extinguished 90 per cent of all fires started this year," Christie Tucker of Alberta Wildfire said Saturday.

At 3 p.m. there remained 58 wildfires burning in the province with 15 of those out of control.

"We've surpassed a million hectares burned, a milestone we've never hit by this point," Tucker said. "The most area burned for an entire wildfire season was 1.3 million hectares in 1981.

"It's been more than 40 years since we've had a season like this one."

Tucker said 305 wildfires were caused by human activity and 72 were caused by lighting. The remaining 186 were still under invstigation.

With fire danger remaining high to extreme in the north, Tucker said Albertans should continue to obey fire bans and restrictions in place.

EVACUEES

To date, around 38,000 Albertans have been forced to leave their communities and around 4,300 remained unable to go home Saturday.

Cyndee Evans, Alberta Emergency Management Agency executive director, said the expiry of the state of emergency will not affect communities that remain evacuated or impacted by wildfire.

"There will be no change to the level of support, resourcing and coordination that we are providing," Evans added.

The wildfire information line at 310-4455 will remain open 24-hours a day and eligible Albertans will continue to be able to apply for one-time emergency financial relief payments.

Saturday will be the last telephone town hall for evacuees. Callers can dial in between 7 and 8 p.m. at 1-833-380-0691 or join online here. Recording of previous telephone town halls can be found here.