Alberta to end pandemic rules including mandatory isolation

Canada should send Russian diplomats home, Ukrainian MP says

A Ukrainian member of parliament says Russian diplomats in Canada should be sent home. Her remarks come as Global Affairs Canada fields backlash after an official attended a Russia Day party at the Russian Embassy in Ottawa. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly slammed the attendance.

