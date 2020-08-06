EDMONTON -- The chief medical officer of health will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday afternoon as active cases continue to decrease across the province.

On Wednesday Alberta Health reported 94 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the active infection count to 1,146.

The province also reported two more deaths.

There were 75 people in hospital, including 20 in ICUs, as of Wednesday.

Alberta has reported 11,240 cases and 203 deaths since March.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Watch live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.