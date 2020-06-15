EDMONTON -- Alberta's health minister says the province will let its state of public health emergency, imposed March 15, expire as the COVID-19 infection rate falls.

Tyler Shandro called it "an important day for our province" as he announced the order would be lifted.

"I know these past few months have been challenging for all Albertans: families and communities," he said. "We faced an enormous test and our province passed with flying colours."

On Monday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw confirmed 20 new cases of the disease and one more death. There are now 440 active cases and 31 patients in hospital, including seven in ICUs.

Alberta has had a total of 7,453 cases of COVID-19 and 151 deaths.